Oman Air says wants to join oneworld airline group

State carrier Oman Air said on Sunday it wanted to join the oneworld airline alliance group and it had asked fellow Gulf airline and member Qatar Airways to help it apply.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 16:18 IST
State carrier Oman Air said on Sunday it wanted to join the OneWorld airline alliance group and it had asked fellow Gulf airline and member Qatar Airways to help it apply. An Oman Air representative told Reuters the airline was keen to join the alliance of 14 airlines that includes Qantas, American Airlines, British Airways, and Cathay Pacific.

"Oman Air has approached Qatar Airways for guidance in developing a strong business case and strategy for a successful bid," they said. Qatar Airways, whose chief executive Akbar Al Baker is currently chairman of the group, holds direct and indirect stakes in three Oneworld members.

Qatar Airways and Oneworld could not be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

