Left Menu

Maha: 2 coaches of Indore-Daund special train derail at Lonavla; none hurt

Two coaches of the Indore-Daund special train derailed at Lonavla hill town station in Maharashtras Pune district on Monday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, railway officials said.One trolley wheel set each of the second and third coaches from the rear end of the train derailed at around 7.50 am while it was entering a platform at the Lonavla station, located about 80 km from Mumbai, they said.All the train passengers are safe.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 09:52 IST
Maha: 2 coaches of Indore-Daund special train derail at Lonavla; none hurt
  • Country:
  • India

Two coaches of the Indore-Daund special train derailed at Lonavla hill town station in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, railway officials said.

One trolley (wheel set) each of the second and third coaches from the rear end of the train derailed at around 7.50 am while it was entering a platform at the Lonavla station, located about 80 km from Mumbai, they said.

''All the train passengers are safe. No one was injured,'' Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

He said the train was on way to Daund town in Pune district from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Relief vehicles were sent to the spot, the official said.

The two derailed coaches were later detached and the rest of the train proceeded on its journey at 9.27 am, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021