Maha: 2 coaches of Indore-Daund special train derail at Lonavla; none hurt

Two coaches of the Indore-Daund special train derailed at Lonavla hill town station in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, railway officials said.

One trolley (wheel set) each of the second and third coaches from the rear end of the train derailed at around 7.50 am while it was entering a platform at the Lonavla station, located about 80 km from Mumbai, they said.

''All the train passengers are safe. No one was injured,'' Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

He said the train was on way to Daund town in Pune district from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Relief vehicles were sent to the spot, the official said.

The two derailed coaches were later detached and the rest of the train proceeded on its journey at 9.27 am, he said.

