25 trains affected due to Bharat Bandh: Railways

About 25 trains have been affected due to the Bharat Bandh called by farm unions on Monday to protest the Centres three agri laws, officials said.More than 20 locations are being blocked in Delhi, Ambala, and Firozepur divisions. The bandh started at 6 am and will continue till 4 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:07 IST
About 25 trains have been affected due to the Bharat Bandh called by farm unions on Monday to protest the Centre's three agri laws, officials said.

''More than 20 locations are being blocked in Delhi, Ambala, and Firozepur divisions. About 25 trains are affected due to this,'' a spokesperson for the Northern Railway said.

Officials said the Delhi-Amritsar Shan-e-Punjab, New Delhi-Moga Express, Old Delhi-Pathankot Express, Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Katra, and Amritsar Shatabdi are some of the trains that have been affected. The bandh started at 6 am and will continue till 4 pm. In the North-Western Railway zone, rail traffic on the Rewari-Bhiwani, Bhiwani-Rohtak, Bhiwani-Hisar and Hanumangarh-Sadulpur-Sriganganagar-Fatuhi sections has been affected due to the farmers' agitation.

According to Lt. Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North-Western Railway, due to the bandh train, the Bathinda - Lalgarh special train service has been cancelled on Monday along with the Sriganganagar-Ambala special train service.

Partially cancelled train services include the Jaipur - Daulatpur Chowk Special train service which left Jaipur on Monday but will operate only till Dhulkot station.

While the Daulatpur Chowk – Jaipur Special will leave Ambala on Monday, instead of Daulatpur Chowk, this train will run partially between Daulatpur Chowk-Ambala stations.

Other partially operated services include the TilakbridgeSri Ganganagar Special train service which will operate from Rewari in place of Tilak Bridge, the Rewari – Jodhpur Special train which will operate from Sadulpur instead of Rewari and the Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bikaner Special train service which will leave Delhi Sarai on Monday but will operate up to Sri Ganganagar station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

