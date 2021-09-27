Dellywood announces Mr, Miss, Mrs and Teen India 2021

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dellywood organized the Grand Finale of Mr, Miss, Mrs and Teen India 2021 at Holiday Inn, New Delhi. Karan Kaura from Jalandhar, Punjab was declared as the winner of Dellywood Mr India 2021. Dellywood Mr India 1st Runner-up was Karan Veer Singh from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Arjun Vashisht was the 2nd Runner-up from Bareilly, U.P.

Nancy Roy from Purnea, Bihar was declared as Dellywood Miss India 2021. Riddhi Patel 1st Runner-up from Gujrat and Shatabdi Sahu 2nd Runner-up from Chhattisgarh. Ruma Mukherjee from Dhanbad, Jharkhand was declared as Dellywood Mrs India 2021. Harjit Kaur from Punjab 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up was Tanni Chaudhuri from Kolkata, West Bengal.

Sahil Khadgotra from Jammu, J&K was declared as Dellywood Mr India Teen 2021. Mohammed Faizan from Mount Abu 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up was Nitin Malik from Rohtak, Haryana. Parajika Sharma from Bangalore, Karnataka was declared as Dellywood Miss India Teen 2021. Arushi from 1st Runner-up from Varansi U.P.

The top 4 finalists showcased their knowledgeable skills for the last time at a massive star-studded finale. On this occasion, Shreya Shukla (Actress of Nyay Movie, Dellywood 1st Runner-up in 2017, Vinod Ahlawat, Founder Dellywood, Babla Kathuria, Internationally renowned Choreographer from Mumbai was the chief guest. Sangeeta Bhaskar, Kailash Chandana, Mrs Deepa Chandana, Sana Kapoor, Varun Katyal, Indu Ticku Kholi, Kirti Mishra Narang, Neil Aryan, Anuj Lalwani, Anshu Gupta, Mrs India 1st Runner-up 2018, Mr Aktar & Mr Altaf, Daksh Baskar, were also present there as chief guests.

On the occasion Shreya Shukla said, "All contestants were good and they gave their best. Winning and losing is a part of the competition but taking part in the competition itself is a big thing." In the event Vinod Ahlawat said, "We move places to places across India to find out new, young, passionate adults and give them a chance to recognise their hidden talent."

Contestants from all over India have participated in the programme. Four rounds were being conducted before reaching to the final level of the contest. The first round was the introduction round followed by the elimination and the second round was the theme round. Later, the third round was the question-answer round. Each jury member had asked 3 questions to every contestant. The last and the final round was a common-question round. On the occasion, Babla Kathuria, an Internationally renowned Choreographer from Mumbai said, "We select the best talent from all over India and provide them best platform to make their career in Bollywood Industry."

Dellywood is one of the leading fashion organizations in Delhi. It is the organizer of Mr & Miss India, Dellywood Mrs India, Teen and Talent Hunt. Dellywood is a venture of Dellywood Times. Dellywood provides a platform for all aspiring models, singers, dancers and all artists who want to make a career in the fashion industry. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

