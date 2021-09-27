Left Menu

About 100 American citizens and permanent residents still waiting to leave Afghanistan -official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2021
  United States

The United States is aware of about 100 American citizens and legal permanent residents who remain in Afghanistan and are ready to leave the country, a senior State Department official said on Monday.

The State Department was working to get those people on flights out of Afghanistan, said the official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

"Our highest priority in Afghanistan of course remains helping those American citizens who wish to leave the country now to do so," the official said.

