Great Learning Academy sees 5-times growth in user base to 20 lakh

Byju's subsidiary Great Learning said it has recorded a five-times growth in user base for its online repository of free courses -- Great Learning Academy. Launched at the beginning of the pandemic last year, Great Learning Academy provides free online certificates for students and working professionals to develop career critical skills. ''From 4 lakh learners in September 2020, today we have over 20 lakh learners in Great Learning Academy. The unprecedented times led to more and more individuals understanding the significance of upskilling for a steady growth in their careers. ''Additionally the work from home scenario gave them ample time to enhance their skills. This was the reason behind the 5 times growth of learners based on the Great Learning Academy,'' Great Learning co-founder Hari Krishnan Nair said in a statement. Great Learning Academy offers over 750 free courses in English and Hindi across various domains such as data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence, IT and software, cloud computing, marketing and finance. ''While 45 per cent of the users were college students from India, the remaining 55 per cent were early and experienced working professionals from across the globe,'' the statement said. Two million learners have more than 4.3 million enrolments in courses on the platform, it added.

