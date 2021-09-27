Nearly 7K applications okayed for Delhi govt's Covid aid scheme, 6,000 cases get Rs 50K each

The Delhi government has so far approved nearly 7,000 applications under a scheme to provide relief to families who have lost a member to COVID-19 and disbursed ex gratia of Rs 50,000 each in over 6,000 such cases, an official statement said on Monday. The government has so far approved 6,995 applications under its Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivar Arthik Sahayta Yojna, and disbursed ex gratia in 6,019 cases, it said.

Revenue minister Kailash Gahlot, who held a review meeting with officials for expediting ex-gratia disbursal, said the Delhi government is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that ex-gratia support is given to all the affected families at the earliest.

The government has so far received 9,643 applications for grant of ex-gratia relief under its scheme, the statement said.

A list of 25,709 deceased persons shared by the Health department has been segregated district-wise by the Revenue department for processing and further action, it said.

The call centre set up by the Delhi government for making calls to the affected families and apprise them about the scheme as well as assisting them in filing the application on e-district portal, received around 11,000 calls till Sunday, it said.

''We are taking utmost care and sensitivity so that grieving families aren't troubled. Number of applications have increased steadily since the SDM teams started visiting the affected families. We are hoping to finish all the home visits by the end of this week,'' Gahlot said.

The Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivar Arthik Sahayata Yojna was started by the Delhi government in June to provide financial assistance to the surviving family members of the bread earner who died due to COVID-19 in Delhi since the outbreak of the pandemic. Under the scheme, the Kejriwal government provides an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 for each to in the family of deceased. This amount will be given to the kin of the person who died due to Covid, after he or she applies for the same, said the government statement.

A monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month is also given if the working member of a family died due to COVID-19.

