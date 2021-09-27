Left Menu

Business briefs

Feminine hygiene and intimate skincare brand Sanfe has raised USD 1 million about Rs 7.3 crore in a series A round from LetsVenture and a few angel investors.The angel investors include Ajay Garg, Tarun Sharma, Arjun Vaidya and Dhimant Parekh, among others.The money will be used for entering new markets as well as introducing new products.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 22:30 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Feminine hygiene and intimate skincare brand Sanfe has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 7.3 crore) in a series A round from LetsVenture and a few angel investors.

The angel investors include Ajay Garg, Tarun Sharma, Arjun Vaidya and Dhimant Parekh, among others.

The money will be used for entering new markets as well as introducing new products. This is the second round of funding for Sanfe, founded by IIT-Delhi graduates Archit Aggarwal and Harry Sehrawat in Delhi in 2018. It had earlier raised USD 1 million in pre-series A funding from Shankar Naryanan, Rohit Chanana and Titan Capital. Sanfe recently brought in actor Radhika Apte as its brand ambassador. Sanfe's products include intimate skincare, body grooming, period care and daily hygiene items, It claims over 5 million users.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021