Tejal Pimpley's B YOU Dance Academy is bringing India closer to the world

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/ATK): Dance is an art form that visually connects you with the performer. Tejal Pimpley established B YOU dance academy in 2019 in Andheri West, Mumbai. The academy is a creative space for the dancers and other artists to let loose of themselves and learn.

B YOU hosts various dance forms such as Heels, Salsa, Classical, Contemporary, etc. It teaches the students technical aspects of a dance form along with some cool moves. The teachers reform the lives of the dancers with their expertise. B YOU gives you an enriching experience as each class is packed with knowledge and practice. Moreover, they are working on collaborating traditional and modern dance styles to create a fusion style.

Most of the teachers here have over ten years of experience, while others are technically sound. Famous Bollywood choreographers, artists, and professional dancers from around the globe come to B YOU to learn and teach. B YOU is set to expand to all the states and cities of India and aims to unite the artists and the dancers by giving them a platform. Moreover, Tejal plans to take our traditional dance forms to the internal zone starting from Tanzania in Africa. B YOU believes that people only need passion to learn to dance.

