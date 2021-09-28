With Rs. 1 Lakh Crore Investment, BPCL Accelerates Focus in New Segments for Sustainable Growth

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • The company will support electric mobility by converting around 7,000 conventional Fuel Stations into Energy Stations • Company’s focus is to accelerate & proliferate in Biofuels, Petchem, Natural Gas, Consumer Retail, Electric Mobility enable through Digital Transformation, amidst changing energy landscape.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company is accelerating its focus in new business segments for sustainable growth, thereby mitigating risk in oil & gas space. #BPCL is exploring opportunities in biofuels, petchem, gas, electric mobility, consumer retail and digital transformation.

''In the years to come, BPCL has made aggressive investment plans. We shall be investing more than Rs. 1 lakh crores at the group level majorly in enhancing petrochemical capacity and improving refining efficiencies (Rs. 30,000 crore), gas proliferation (Rs. 20,000 crore), upstream oil and gas exploration and production (Rs. 18,000 crore) and augmenting (fuel) marketing infrastructure (Rs. 18,000 crore),'' said, Mr. Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, BPCL. “The investment will help BPCL prepare for the future where conventional fuels and zero-carbon mobility in form of electric vehicles (EVs) and hydrogen will co-exist, while giving it the option to convert a greater degree of crude oil directly into high-value petrochemicals,” he said.

Electric Vehicle Charging Network • We will leverage our nationwide network Fuel Stations to support electric mobility, by converting around 7,000 conventional Retail Outlets into Energy Stations providing multiple fueling options like petrol, diesel, flexi fuels, EV charging facility, CNG and eventually hydrogen in the medium to long term.

Petrochemicals • With the commissioning of Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) at Kochi Refinery in February 2021, we have joined the leaders in production of niche petrochemicals • Will increase our presence in petrochemical landscape, integrating with our refining activity to diversify & hedge.

• Creating resilience both for the Nation and for Bharat Petroleum Natural Gas • By 2030, India is poised to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 35%, by increasing the share of natural gas in overall energy consumption from 6.2% to 15%.

• Bharat Petroleum is participating in new gas economy through its Gas SBU and its group companies. The company is progressing with its CGD business in 37 Geographical Areas (Gas), including GAS JVs. Together these ventures are authorised to develop natural gas distribution across the country. So far we have set up 1,393 Fuel Stations Fuel Stations and have planned 12 LNG stations, including 644 of BPCL’s own.

• Our presence in CNG stations is going to grow manifold in the next few years • We also have notable presence in LNG business and have extensive plans to scale up this business and set up requisite infrastructure and filling stations.

• A range of initiatives that will deliver the benefits of natural gas to all Indians Non Fuel Retailing • Bharat Petroleum is present in retail space through its In& Out and Beyond LPG initiatives. With Indian retail market poised for exponential growth, BPCL is fully geared up to enhance its foot prints and emerge as a formidable player leveraging its assets, nationwide network of 19,000+ Fuel Stations and 6,200+ LPG Distributors and relationships, that offers consumables, durables, and services • Created a ‘New Businesses Unit’ for focussed activities.

Digital Transformation • Embarked upon a comprehensive digitalization journey through “Project Anubhav” which enhances business process efficiencies, improves supply-chain transparency, draws market intelligence, bolsters BPCL’s marketing skills, provides unified view of customer to BPCL • Key initiatives launched • SalesBuddy, the Customer Relationship Management solution to build and nurture customer relationships • IRIS, the Digital Nerve Centre increasing transparency in our supply chain and helping us deliver our brand promises • Urja, our Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Chatbot proficient in 13 languages • HelloBPCL, a unified and integrated app for one stop solution, which will give single window view of BPCL to our customers About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) A Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum’s Refineries at Mumbai & Kochi and subsidiary Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd., at Bina, Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of around 37 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, retail outlets, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 19,000 Retail Outlets, over 6,100 LPG distributorships, 733 Lubes distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 60 Aviation Service Stations, 3 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With ‘Energising Lives’ as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum’s vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

Image: Shri Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, BPCL PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)