UK's fuel crisis is stabilising as gas stations boost reserves

Britain's fuel crisis is starting to stabilise as gas stations have replenished some reserves, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Tuesday.

"We are starting to see just the first sings of stabilisation," Shapps told Sky. "We're starting to see very tentative signs of stabilisation which won't yet be reflected in the queues."

