UK's fuel crisis is stabilising as gas stations boost reserves
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-09-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 15:52 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's fuel crisis is starting to stabilise as gas stations have replenished some reserves, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Tuesday.
"We are starting to see just the first sings of stabilisation," Shapps told Sky. "We're starting to see very tentative signs of stabilisation which won't yet be reflected in the queues."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Transport
- Shapps
- Britain
- Grant Shapps
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shanghai curtails transport as Typhoon Chanthu closes in
Delhi transport minister lays foundation stone for first EV charging plaza at Nehru Place
Nokia to upgrade NL-ix’s optical transport network in Europe
Delhi Police hunts for accused's uncle assisting Pak-organised terror module in transporting IED
CII Institute of Logistics, Bridgestone India roll out programme to felicitate drivers in transport sector