Big events planned to revive Covid-hit tourism sector in Jammu: Officials

Director of Tourism, Jammu, Vivekanand Rai on Tuesday said his department is planning major events in the coming months to boost the tourism sector, which was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sky is the limit as far as the tourism potential of the Jammu region is concerned, and the department has intensified its activities to bring unexplored destinations on the tourism map of the country, he said.

''The outbreak of COVID-19 hampered tourism-related activities, but since the situation has improved, restrictions are being eased, and accordingly, we are planning our activities to promote the tourism sector,'' Rai told reporters after flagging off a three-day trekking expedition to Shankhpal here.

He said the tourism department has planned major events during the next four months.

''We had a two-day monsoon festival at Patnitop and a bike rally from Sidhra to Basohli (Kathua) over the past few days. A series of big events are planned like iconic week, Navratra festival, Christmas and winter festival in the coming months which will be projected at national level,'' he said.

Some more events are also in the pipeline, Rai added.

He said the department has decided to focus on offbeat destinations in addition to the regular attractions.

The picturesque Bani-Basohli in Kathua district will be given its due focus through tourism promotion events.

''The place was not developed as per its potential. The infrastructure development is time-consuming but will be done in a phased manner,'' officials said.

Rai said the department is also coming up with a plan to welcome tourists at the airport, railway stations and bus stands.

