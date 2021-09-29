Left Menu

US senator lauds India’s decision to resume COVID-19 vaccine export

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2021 06:52 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 06:52 IST
US senator lauds India’s decision to resume COVID-19 vaccine export
  • Country:
  • United States

A top Republican senator on Tuesday welcomed India’s decision to resume the export of COVID-19 vaccines.

Senator Jim Risch, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also urged India to increase the production of such vaccines so that it can meet its international obligations.

“I welcome the announcement by #India that it will restart exporting COVID19 vaccines,” Risch said in a tweet.

“I encourage India to ramp up to fulfil #COVAX and commercial orders, which is crucial for the entire Indo Pacific and the world,” he added.

PTI LKJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global
4
Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021