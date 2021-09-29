US senator lauds India’s decision to resume COVID-19 vaccine export
- Country:
- United States
A top Republican senator on Tuesday welcomed India’s decision to resume the export of COVID-19 vaccines.
Senator Jim Risch, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also urged India to increase the production of such vaccines so that it can meet its international obligations.
“I welcome the announcement by #India that it will restart exporting COVID19 vaccines,” Risch said in a tweet.
“I encourage India to ramp up to fulfil #COVAX and commercial orders, which is crucial for the entire Indo Pacific and the world,” he added.
PTI LKJ SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
MoS health lauds govt as India records over 75 crore vaccinations
US senator introduces legislation to strengthen India-US cooperation in clean energy
Online Chess Olympiad: India to lock horns against US in semis
U.S. and India in talks over timeline for restarting COVID-19 vaccine exports
On this day in 2007: India defeated Pak via bowl-out in T20 WC