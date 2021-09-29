Zinc futures rise on spot demand

Zinc prices rose 30 paise to Rs 260.10 per kg in the futures trade on Wednesday tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for the October delivery traded higher by 30 paise, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 260.10 per kg with a business turnover of 765 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.

