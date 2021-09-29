Haier's Eric Braganza appointed as CEAMA president

The Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) on Wednesday said Eric Braganza has been appointed as its president for a two-year term.

Braganza, who heads Haier Appliances India, succeeds Godrej Appliances Business Head and Executive Vice-President Kamal Nandi for the CEAMA chair.

Established in 1978, CEAMA represents the consumer electronics and home appliances industry and aims to enhance the development of the industry and its components manufacturing.

While outlining his priorities as the CEAMA president, Braganza said he will work very closely with the government to grow the domestic market across all key product categories in the appliance industry.

''Also, we look forward to more PLI (production-linked incentive) schemes in other product categories which will strengthen the component manufacturing base in India to reduce dependence on imports and save valuable foreign exchange,'' he said.

He also said, ''By doing this, we hope to build economies of scale and compete with neighbouring countries in the export market with our manufacturing prowess.'' Braganza added that this sector has the potential to become the engine of economic growth and create substantial job opportunities.

''It will be my endeavour to contribute towards CEAMA's vision of creating value add for the ACE industry through sustainable engagement with relevant stakeholders,'' he added.

According to him, the consumer electronics and home appliances industry is going through some challenging times.

''As an industry, we need to re-imagine and re-orient ourselves to overcome the difficult period,'' he added.

Braganza, an alumnus of Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi, has over 35 years and has held senior management positions in the consumer electronics and appliances industry in various companies.

The CEAMA is the apex body representing consumer electronics and home appliances.

