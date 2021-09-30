PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 30
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Deliveroo launches 'Hop' rapid grocery service with Morrisons https://on.ft.com/39MDipq - Ofgem warns energy suppliers of strong enforcement action as crisis deepens https://on.ft.com/3ATTXn3
- UK green energy surcharges set to switch from electric to gas bills https://on.ft.com/3zR9aDN - Deloitte UK profits boosted by public sector pandemic work https://on.ft.com/39S1ZAK
Overview - Deliveroo PLC on Wednesday launched its grocery delivery service called Deliveroo 'Hop' in London in partnership with Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC.
- Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday it will work with the UK fraud authorities and the police if it suspects energy suppliers of doing actions that result in worsening of a supplier's financial position. - UK ministers will outline plans under which green surcharges from household electricity bills will be shifted to gas bills, in a bid to drive consumers towards lower carbon alternatives.
- Deloitte, the consultancy firm, confirmed that it had seen a surge in UK profits buoyed by public sector contracts during COVID-19. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
