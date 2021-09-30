Man, 4-year-old son killed after tractor hits bike

A man and his four-year-old son were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a tractor here, police said Thursday.

The incident took place near Veermau petrol pump in the Kandhai police station area on Wednesday evening when Kamlesh (38), his wife Sangeeta and their son Priyanshu alias Abhi (four) were travelling on the Pratapgarh - Dwarka road.

Kamlesh and the child died while Sangeeta was critically injured and rushed to the Medical College in Pratapgarh, police said.

After first aid, the injured woman was referred to SRN hospital.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, police said, adding the driver fled the scene, leaving the tractor behind.

