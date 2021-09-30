Left Menu

Financial services company FIS to hire 10,000 people in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 14:48 IST
Financial services company FIS to hire 10,000 people in India
  • Country:
  • India

Global financial services provider FIS on Thursday announced plans to hire 10,000 people in India in the next one year amid increasing investment and growth prospects.

As part of its 12-month recruitment drive across India, the company plans to onboard more than 10,000 people at all levels and there will be a special focus to hire graduates from tier II and III cities.

India is a strategic centre of employment for FIS with nearly one-third of FIS employees living and working within the country's borders and it will invest heavily in this market, it said.

The company will focus on hiring new recruits through leading educational institutes spread across different parts of the country, including Gurugram, Jaipur, Nagpur, Mangalore, Kanpur, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Jalandhar, Solapur, and Guwahati.

The successful applicants will be staffed across FIS offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Indore, Mohali, Gurugram.

''FIS has had a presence in India for more than two decades, and this recruitment drive underscores our continued commitment to providing rewarding career opportunities for India's top talent,'' Amol Gupta, Chief Human Resources Officer -- India & Philippines -- at, FIS told reporters during a virtual press conference.

He also said the company continues to innovate with its technological services and given the demand scenario, people are being hired.

According to FIS, it is offering a hybrid working mode allowing the employees flexi working hours for the past one-and-a-half years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hybrid work model is a good fit for some for improved work-life balance, which in return maintains a healthier and more productive workforce, it added.

FIS also promotes an inclusive work culture for people from all types of social backgrounds, including the differently abled and LGBTQ communities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021