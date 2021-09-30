Left Menu

Crisil elevates Amish Mehta as MD & CEO

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 15:07 IST
Crisil elevates Amish Mehta as MD & CEO
  • Country:
  • India

S&P-owned domestic rating firm Crisil on Thursday announced elevation of Amish Mehta as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from October 1 in place of Ashu Suyash.

Suyash has decided to step down to set up her own venture, the company said in a statement, adding that the change is in line with an announcement to this effect by the company board in July 2021.

Mehta has more than two decades of leadership experience across industries and joined Crisil in October 2014 as President and Chief Financial Officer.

In July 2017, he was elevated as the President and Chief Operating Officer, responsible for the global analytical centre, India research and SME, the global innovation and excellence hub and corporate strategy.

As the Chief Operating Officer, he led its acquisitions and change agenda while creating a growth path for the businesses managed.

Mehta is a chartered accountant and was the CFO of Indus Towers prior to joining Crisil. Before that he was with BP/Castrol India, EY and ExxonMobil India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021