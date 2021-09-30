Left Menu

CIL to fund mock-up coal mine at National Science Centre Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 16:16 IST
State-owned CIL on Thursday said it will fund a mock-up coal mine at National Science Centre Delhi, a unit of National Council of Science Museums (NCSM).

The mock-up mine will give visitors a first-hand experience and an insight into how a coal mine works, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a statement.

State-of-the-art digital displays, virtual reality and simulators will create the sights and sounds of a real mine.

The simulated conditions will enable visitors to get a feel of a real mine and experience the challenging conditions in which coal is mined.

This will also educate the visitors and create an awareness of the importance of coal in daily life and help them understand coal mining with a fresh perspective.

The mock-up mine will also showcase the technological advances made and safety measures undertaken by CIL in coal mining. This would also encourage young people to take up coal mining as a career.

''Nirupama Kotru...a government nominee director of CIL on Wednesday, met A D Choudhury, director-general of NCSM, to finalise the venue of the proposed mine and its design,'' it said.

NCSM, an autonomous society under the Ministry of Culture, administers 25 science centres and museums spread all over India. The National Science Centre at Pragati Maidan Delhi is one of the national centres of NCSM, which educate masses about science and witness a huge footfall of science enthusiasts especially kids every year.

Coal India Ltd accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

