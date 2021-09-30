Nexzu Mobility enters exports market, delivers orders to Australia, GCC, Europe

Left Menu

Pune-based e-mobility firm Nexzu Mobility has commenced export of its premium segment e-bicycle with the shipment of some initial orders to Australia, GCC Gulf Cooperation Council region as well as to Europe, the company said in a release.Founded in 2015, Nexzu Mobility product range comprises e-scooters Dextro and Dextro and Roadlark, Aello and Rompus e-cycles.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 16:17 IST
Pune-based e-mobility firm Nexzu Mobility has commenced export of its premium segment e-bicycle with the shipment of some initial orders to Australia, GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region as well as to Europe, the company said in a release.

Founded in 2015, Nexzu Mobility product range comprises e-scooters Dextro and Dextro+ and Roadlark, Aello and Rompus e-cycles. The electric vehicle maker operates in both B2B and B2C segments. Recently, the company launched the cargo version of the Roadlark, especially designed for catering to the bulk last-mile delivery requirements of e-commerce businesses in the domestic and overseas markets. Nexzu Mobility has shipped out some initial orders to Australia, GCC, Europe and now is currently in discussion of closing the deals with the UK and a few African countries, the company said. The brand's entry in the exports market will result in global footprint, greater awareness and a boost in revenues, it said. ''Our range of products has been developed after months of R&D to perfectly suit the needs of our customers. We are thrilled to receive export orders for regions across the globe including Europe, Africa, Oceania and GCC countries, so we can now make a wider impact with our offerings,'' Sunil Sahani, head of exports at Nexzu Mobility, said. ''This is a significant step towards Nexzu Mobility's expansion plan, and we are excited to see what comes next,'' he added.

