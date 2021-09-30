Left Menu

Raft Motors to Set UP 1 Lakh Charging Stations Across India: A Major Game-Changer

September 29 Entire Nation is actively accepting the shift towards Electric Vehicles, and OEMs are gearing themselves to quench the Charging Infrastructure Need of this Hour. Raft Motors looks to ramp up the charging infrastructure across the country to help drive and encourage the adoption of electric mobility, as mentioned by the Companys Joint MD Mr. Parivesh Shukla.

September 29: Entire Nation is actively accepting the shift towards Electric Vehicles, and OEMs are gearing themselves to quench the Charging Infrastructure Need of this Hour. Emerging EV Maker Giant Raft Motors has set up their Plans to Install one Lakh Charging Points, can Charge EV in Just Rupees 25/- Only, By March 2022 across the Country. Raft Motors looks to ramp up the charging infrastructure across the country to help drive and encourage the adoption of electric mobility, as mentioned by the Company's Joint MD Mr. Parivesh Shukla. He Further Mentioned, Charging Stations Business was not lucrative to date due to two major setbacks, Firstly, the Return on Investment and Secondly, the affordability to install Complex Charging Stations, which was available Only for Limited Business Houses.

Raft Motors has developed an In-House Compact Charging Hardware integrated with Smart Mobile Application Software, is Fully Discoverable on Map, Completely Automatic, Available 24X7, Needs No Manual Intervention, Can Charge any Electric Vehicle for Just 25/-, thru any Payment Mode or Mobile Wallet, is available for Only Rs. 4999/-.

Raft Charging Point is Easy-to-Set Up, it can be fixed on Wall near Shop, ATMs, Malls, Railway Stations, Food Joints or even in Residential Complexes.

This Charging Point shall propel the Industry onto the next level and also fuels company visions to create Iconic Product Developments Time and Again for the Indian EV market.

You too can opt to set up these charging points at your premises for unlimited earnings for a lifetime, which is open for all, by simply clicking on the below link:- https://imojo.in/chargingpoint You may also reach Raft Motors National at Toll-Free on 1800-2103-888.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

