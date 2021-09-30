Left Menu

Ireland doubles 2021 economic growth forecast, budget plans unchanged

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 30-09-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 16:59 IST
Ireland's finance ministry on Thursday doubled its forecast for economic growth and for expansion in domestic demand this year, citing a very strong economic recovery from disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross domestic product jumped 21.6% year on year in the second quarter as Ireland reopened from lockdown, data showed this month, although the government said growth in domestic demand of 15% was a more accurate gauge of the economy.

Finance ministry chief economist John McCarthy said he would not read too much into forecast GDP growth of 15%-16% this year due to the ways multinationals can distort Irish GDP but instead focus on 5.2% growth in modified domestic demand.

