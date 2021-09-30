Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami
A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said.Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened.The customer was immediately detained by law enforcement.
Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened.
“The customer was immediately detained by law enforcement. We thank our team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action,'' American Airlines said in a statement.
US Customs and Border Protection took the man into custody without incident. WPLG reported that the incident did not cause any delays and all other passengers on the plane were able leave without any issues.
No additional details were immediately available.
