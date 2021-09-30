Left Menu

Bank of India raises Rs 1,800 cr via Basel-III-compliant bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 18:02 IST
Bank of India raises Rs 1,800 cr via Basel-III-compliant bonds
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of India on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,800 crore by issuing Basel-III-compliant bonds.

The bank raised Rs 1,800-crore Basel-III-compliant tier-II bonds on September 29 on a private placement basis, it said in a statement.

The 10-year tenure bonds with a 5-year call option had a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore and carries a coupon rate of 7.14 per cent.

The issue was oversubscribed by two times, said the lender.

''Bank has also successfully concluded the QIP issue of Rs 2,550 crore during August 2021, and with this issuance of QIP (qualified institutional placement), the Government of India stake in the bank has reduced to 81.41 per cent from 90.34 per cent earlier,'' it said.

Earlier, Bank of India had raised Rs 1,352 crore of Basel-III compliant additional tier-I bonds on a private placement basis.

Adequate capital buffer will facilitate better management of asset erosion, if any, and growth in the loan book through better risk appetite in a real sector undergoing revival, it said further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021