PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 18:10 IST
SPARC shareholders approve appointment of Anilkumar Raghavan as CEO
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) on Thursday said its shareholders have approved the appointment of Anilkumar Raghavan as chief executive officer.

The company's shareholders have approved the ''appointment of Anilkumar Raghavan as the manager and whole-time key managerial personnel of the company, designated as chief executive officer (CEO), for a term of 5 years effective from May 25, 2021, up to May 24, 2026,'' SPARC said in a regulatory filing.

On the recommendation of the company's board of directors, the members at the annual general meeting (AGM) have approved an increase in the authorised share capital of the company from the current Rs 37.50 crore divided into 37,50,00,000 equity shares of Re 1 each to Rs 42.50 crore divided into 42,50,00,000 equity shares of Re 1 each, it added.

Shares of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company on Thursday closed at Rs 295.85 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.39 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

