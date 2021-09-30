Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO fully subscribed on Day-2

The initial public offer of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited was fully subscribed on the second day on Thursday.

The Rs 2,768.25-crore initial share sale received bids for 2,99,46,460 shares against 2,77,99,200 shares on offer, translating into 1.08 times subscription, according to an update on the NSE.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 6 per cent, non-institutional investors 40 per cent and retail individual investors (RIIs) two times.

The initial public offer is of 3,88,80,000 equity shares.

The initial share-sale is entirely an offer for sale, wherein two promoters -- Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments -- will divest their stake in the asset management firm.

The price range for the offer is Rs 695-712 per share.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Tuesday said it has collected Rs 789 crore from anchor investors.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, is a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Financial Inc of Canada.

Asset management firms like Nippon Life India Asset Management, HDFC AMC, and UTI AMC are already listed on the stock exchanges.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Bofa Securities India, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, SBI Capital Markets and YES Securities (India) are the managers of the offer.

