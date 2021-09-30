Neeyamo launches all-women global development centre in Nagpur

Technology-driven global payroll and HR solutions provider Neeyamo on Thursday announced the launch of its all-women global development centre in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The centre, which will offer high-end technology roles for women at entry, mid and senior levels, has currently hired 100 employees and is expected to employ 500 women by April 2022, Neeyamo said in a statement.

The Nagpur centre has been designed as a world-class centre to service Neeyamo's Fortune 500 payroll clients in the Asia-Pacific and MEA region. This centre will have a team of technology experts, payroll specialists, implementation experts and customer support executives. The company focuses on payroll transformation across 150 countries for multinational organisations through its proprietary global payroll platform. “We are elated about Neeyamo's expansion into Nagpur. In this second decade of our operations, we are looking to create job opportunities in tier-two cities because we believe in the immense potential that we see in these markets.

“We believe these could be key product development sites for us. We have seen exceptionally driven and enthusiastic talent in Nagpur,'' Neeyamo CEO Rangarajan Seshadri added.

