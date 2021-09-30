Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki expects adverse impact on production amid semiconductor shortage

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 20:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it expects an adverse impact on production at its two plants in Haryana and parent Suzuki's Gujarat plant in October on account of supply constraint of electronic components due to semiconductor shortage.

While terming the situation as ''quite dynamic'', the company in a regulatory filing said, ''It is currently estimated that the total vehicle production volume across both locations could be around 60 per cent of normal production.'' ''Owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of October 2021 in both Haryana (plants) and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) (plant) in Gujarat,'' the filing said.

The company's production capacity at Gurgaon and Manesar plants in Haryana is around 15 lakh units per annum.

SMG Gujarat, which supplies vehicles exclusively to MSI, has an additional installed production capacity of 7.5 lakh units per annum.

The company had earlier said its vehicle production in September would be just 40 per cent of its normal output due to the shortage of semiconductor chips.

