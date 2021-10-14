Mindtree shares zoom nearly 12 pc to 52-week high after Q2 earnings

Shares of IT firm Mindtree jumped nearly 12 percent on Thursday after the company posted a 57.2 percent increase in net profit for the second quarter ended September 2021.

The stock opened in the green and jumped 11.92 percent to a 52-week high of Rs 4,883.40 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it zoomed 11.91 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 4,884.

Mindtree on Wednesday posted a 57.2 percent increase in net profit to Rs 398.9 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 253.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Consolidated revenue from operations of Mindtree increased by 34.27 percent to Rs 2,586.2 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,926 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

''Our revenues in the second quarter were USD 350.1 million, up 12.7 percent sequentially and 34.1 percent year-on-year, which was our highest YOY growth for a quarter in a decade,'' Mindtree CEO and MD Debashis Chatterjee said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)