Canada is concerned about supply chain issues, watching ports closely -finance minister
Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 23:35 IST
Canada is concerned about the challenges facing global supply chains and is watching the country's ports very closely, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday.
Freeland, speaking to reporters in Washington after meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said Canadians should be confident in the strength of the domestic economic recovery.
