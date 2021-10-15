Left Menu

European stocks on course for best week in seven months

European stocks were headed for their best weekly performance in seven months on Friday, as investors took heart from strong earnings reports that helped ease concerns about higher inflation. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% by 0707 GMT, on course to end the week with a 2.3% gain, helped by a sharp rebound in risk appetite in the past two sessions. French cloud computing services company OVHcloud rose 1.8% in its Paris stock market debut.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 12:51 IST
European stocks on course for best week in seven months
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks were headed for their best weekly performance in seven months on Friday, as investors took heart from strong earnings reports that helped ease concerns about higher inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% by 0707 GMT, on course to end the week with a 2.3% gain, helped by a sharp rebound in risk appetite in the past two sessions. Banks were the top gainers in Europe after forecast-beating quarterly results from four of Wall Street's biggest lenders on Thursday.

Retailers, oil & gas, and travel rose between 0.6% and 1%. German fashion retailer Hugo Boss climbed 3.8% after it raised its outlook for the current year after third-quarter earnings rebounded on the back of strong demand in Europe and the Americas.

UK-listed shares of Rio Tinto fell 1.3% after the Australian miner cut its 2021 iron ore shipments forecast, citing a tight labor market, while Swiss banking software firm Temenos tumbled 14% after results. French cloud computing services company OVHcloud rose 1.8% in its Paris stock market debut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021