Square CEO Dorsey says looking to build a bitcoin mining system - tweet

Fintech firm Square Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said on Friday that the company is looking to build a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals as well as businesses.

"If we do this, we'd follow our hardware wallet model: build in the open in collaboration with the community," Dorsey said in a tweet https://twitter.com/jack/status/1449110239442345995.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)