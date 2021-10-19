Left Menu

UK's aviation regulator caps Heathrow plan to charge more

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 11:45 IST
Britain's aviation regulator said that Heathrow, the country's busiest airport, would not be permitted to increase charges as much as it had wanted, as both the hub and its airline customers vie to recover pandemic losses.

The Civil Aviation Authority said in its initial proposals on Tuesday that Heathrow could raise its per passenger charge to between 24.50 pounds and 34.40 pounds. Heathrow had requested the cap be set at between 32 pounds to 43 pounds.

In 2020, the charge was 22 pounds per passenger.

