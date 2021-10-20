PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- DraftKings given more time to pursue Entain takeover https://on.ft.com/3G1fsoS - U.S. biotech signs deal with NHS to deliver cheaper cancer drugs https://on.ft.com/3n2RfWw

- Sunak to cut tax surcharge on bank profits to keep City competitive https://on.ft.com/3nqVBaj - PwC to sell mobility unit to private equity group CD&R for $2.2 bln https://on.ft.com/3C1oU9a

Overview - U.S. gambling company DraftKings Inc has been given another four weeks to pursue a takeover of Entain PLC after the UK-based owner of the Ladbrokes and Coral betting chains agreed to extend a deadline given until Tuesday to table a firm bid or walk away.

- EQRx, start-up that seeks to cut drug prices, is partnering with NHS England to deliver cheaper cancer medicines. - Rishi Sunak will slash a tax surcharge on bank profits by more than 60% in next week's Budget in an effort to keep the City of London competitive on a global scale in the wake of Brexit.

- PwC has agreed to sell its global mobility services business to the U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for about $2.2 bln, in its biggest disposal for almost two decades. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

