Left Menu

IEX clocks 58 pc growth in electricity trade volume at 25.9 BU in Q2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 11:01 IST
IEX clocks 58 pc growth in electricity trade volume at 25.9 BU in Q2
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@IndianEnergyExchangeLtdIEX )
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has recorded a 58 percent growth on a year-on-year basis in its electricity trade volume at 25.9 billion units (BU) in the September quarter.

The electricity trade volume of IEX during July-September 2020 stood at 16.5 BU.

During the first half of FY '22 (April to September in 2021), the IEX traded a total of 47.2 BU of electricity, as against 31.4 BU in the year-ago period, implying a robust year-on-year (YoY) growth of 50.6 percent, IEX said in a statement.

IEX said the growth in volumes was driven by the substantial increase in electricity consumption as well as the preference by the distribution utilities to meet their short-term supply requirements competitively and flexibly through IEX.

The Real-Time Market (RTM) remained one of the fastest-growing electricity market segments on the Exchange, achieving a growth of 125 percent YoY with 5.3 BU of volumes traded during the second quarter, it said.

Continuing its outstanding performance, the RTM contributed 20 percent to the overall volumes during the quarter.

On August 21, the Green Term-Ahead Market marked its first anniversary, recording a cumulative volume of 3.4 BU since its inception.

Furthering the customer-centric initiatives, IEX launched Value-Added Services (VAS) for the Renewable Energy generators.

The Exchange is now gearing to launch trade-in ESCERTs (energy saving certificates) under Perform, Achieve, and Trade-II cycle (PAT-II); commence the Green Day-ahead contract under the Integrated Day-ahead Market, and also launch the Longer Duration delivery contracts in electricity and renewable segment, it said.

On the gas market front, the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) witnessed an increase in both volume and participation. During the quarter, IGX traded approximately 10 lakh MMBTU in terms of cumulative volume.

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas vide its Office Memorandum dated August 19, 2021, has provided an additional mechanism to domestic gas producers, who have been granted pricing and marketing freedom, to trade on Gas Exchanges.

Accordingly, the domestic gas producers may sell a quantity of gas, up to 500 MMSCM (million metric standard cubic meters) or 10 percent of annual production from Contract, whichever is higher, per year through Gas Exchanges.

This will provide cheaper gas and induce market liquidity and depth, it said.

Meanwhile, IEX on Thursday posted a nearly 75 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 77.38 crore for the September quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 44.33 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 122.30 crore in the quarter, from Rs 78.71 crore in the year-ago period.

The board has also recommended a bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion of two shares of Re 1 each for every one existing share of Re 1 each held by the shareholders as on the record date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021