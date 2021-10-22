Left Menu

Delhi-bound flight makes landing in Indore for medical emergency; passenger declared dead at hospital

A Delhi-bound Vistara flight was diverted to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here after a passenger complained of breathlessness and fainted, an airport official said on Friday. The Vistara flight UK-818, which took off from Bengaluru, landed in Indore at 9.30 pm on Thursday and the passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 22-10-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 12:58 IST
A Delhi-bound Vistara flight was diverted to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here after a passenger complained of breathlessness and fainted, an airport official said on Friday. The Vistara flight UK-818, which took off from Bengaluru, landed in Indore at 9.30 pm on Thursday and the passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, he said. ''Manoj Kumar Agrawal, who was traveling in Vistara's flight, complained of breathlessness and fainted. The Bengaluru-Delhi flight landed under medical emergency around 9.30 pm at Indore airport after being diverted,'' the airport's in-charge director Pramod Kumar Sharma said.

The passenger was rushed to Banthia Hospital here, where doctors declared him dead after the examination.

''Agrawal succumbed on way to hospital from the airport and looking at his condition, it appears that he must have suffered a heart attack,'' director of the hospital, Dr Sunil Banthia, said.

An aerodrome police station official said that Agrawal belongs to Delhi and after post-mortem, his body will be handed over to his family.

