NDHGO aims $500 mn gross sales value by 2022-end

E-commerce technology firm NDHGO expects to reach USD 500 million in gross sales value from its platform through a network of around 2 million retail partners by the end of 2022. NDHGO provides technology to retailers to open online stores on its platform and directly sell to consumers. The start-up commenced operation in India in August claims to have onboarded 5,00,000 retailers and business partners on its platform out of which 2,00,000 joined the platform ahead of festive season. ''By the end of 2022, NDHGO aims to reach USD 500 million gross sales value.

It aims to expand its network to reach 2 million retail partners and 500 top Indian cities by 2022,'' NDHGO founder Kumar P Saha told PTI. He said the company has invested USD 8 million in the business till date and recorded 40 per cent business growth in September. ''NDHGO debuted in India in August and today has its operations across the country, serving in more than 100 cities,'' Saha said.

The company recently partnered with hyper local delivery service providers including Dunzo, Shadowfax and 30 other hyper local delivery companies operating in all metro cities and in over 100 towns. NDHGO has also partnered with Pickrr for managing all 3PL companies delivering goods pan India and globally like DTDC, Bluedart, DHL, FedEx and many others, Saha said.

He said that the pandemic has led to an unprecedented surge in online shopping and home delivery of goods as a result of increased accessibility, safety, and convenience etc.

''Foreseeing these trends to be the key drivers for the industry in the coming years, NDHGO is working towards providing a complete ecosystem to the retailers, starting from – setting up their own professional online store, accept online payments and now by integrating leading logistics companies into the platform to empower retailers to grow their business and consumer-base network geographically,'' Saha said.

