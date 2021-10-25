Tech Mahindra acquires Lodestone, WMW

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:51 IST
IT firm Tech Mahindra on Monday announced the acquisition of Lodestone, a digital engineering quality assurance provider for new age digital companies, for up to USD 105 million (about Rs 789 crore).

The Mumbai-based company also said it has acquired WMW by Born London Limited, UK for 9.4 million pounds (about Rs 97 crore), as per a regulatory filing. Tech Mahindra said the acquisition of Infostar LLC (doing business as Lodestone) will bolster its end-to-end digital product engineering capability across Design, Build, and Test, by employing Loadstone's expertise in effective utilisation of data strategy and providing end to-end product quality assurance across hardware, software, and data layers.

Tech Mahindra will pay total consideration of up to USD 105 million, including earnouts, it added.

The company is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, and has more than 300 employees. For the financial year ending December 31, 2020, the company had revenue of USD 43.3 million. Tech Mahindra President (BFSI, HLS and Corporate Development) Vivek Agarwal said the acquisition of Lodestone is in line with the company's strategy to strengthen digital capabilities and provide enhanced and comprehensive transformation services to its customers globally.

''This will bring significant synergies to complement our domain expertise and will help drive growth going forward. We welcome Lodestone's associates into the Tech Mahindra family,'' he added. The acquisition of We Make Websites Ltd (WMW) will add to Tech Mahindra's capabilities in Experience Design pillar and help build an industry leading Shopify Practice, the regulatory filing noted. The London-headquartered company logged revenue of 4.6 million pounds in CY2020. The UK accounted for 51 per cent of revenue, the US (30 per cent) and other regions 19 per cent. It had 43 employees in the UK and five in the US.

