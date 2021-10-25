BH series vehicle registration to lessen inter-state hassles starts in Maharashtra

Vehicle registration numbers under the BH or Bharat series began in Maharashtra on Monday, state minister Satej Patil said.

The BH series number plates will be beneficial for vehicles owners who have to move from one state to another as it will allow them to avoid multiple registration issues, an official said.

As per the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, a vehicle registered in a state when kept in another state for a period of more than 12 months is subject to assignment of new registration, and this process was a tedious one, which prompted the Centre to come up with the BH series, he said.

A vehicle bearing this registration mark shall not require assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one state to another.

"BH series registration has been started in Maharashtra from today and the people can now take the delivery of their car happily and travel from one state to another. Now you all can take the delivery of your car happily before Diwali and enjoy the long drive from one state to another without any hassle,'' Patil said in a social media post.

The format on the number plate would be YY BH BNM BNM

