Left Menu

BH series vehicle registration to lessen inter-state hassles starts in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 21:17 IST
BH series vehicle registration to lessen inter-state hassles starts in Maharashtra
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@satejp)
  • Country:
  • India

Vehicle registration numbers under the BH or Bharat series began in Maharashtra on Monday, state minister Satej Patil said.

The BH series number plates will be beneficial for vehicles owners who have to move from one state to another as it will allow them to avoid multiple registration issues, an official said.

As per the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, a vehicle registered in a state when kept in another state for a period of more than 12 months is subject to assignment of new registration, and this process was a tedious one, which prompted the Centre to come up with the BH series, he said.

A vehicle bearing this registration mark shall not require assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one state to another.

"BH series registration has been started in Maharashtra from today and the people can now take the delivery of their car happily and travel from one state to another. Now you all can take the delivery of your car happily before Diwali and enjoy the long drive from one state to another without any hassle,'' Patil said in a social media post.

The format on the number plate would be YY BH BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021