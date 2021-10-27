Maruti Q2 net dips 66 pc to Rs 487 cr

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported a 66 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 487 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, as production was affected by the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

The rise in commodity prices also had an adverse impact on the company's earnings.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,420 crore in the second quarter last fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 20,551 crore in the second quarter, as compared to Rs 18,756 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total vehicle sales were down 3 per cent at 3,79,541 units in the second quarter, as against 3,93,130 units in the corresponding period last fiscal, it said.

