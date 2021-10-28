Left Menu

World Bank approves $360 mln loan for Egypt post-pandemic recovery

28-10-2021
The World Bank has approved a $360 million development policy financing (DPF) loan to support Egypt's post-pandemic recovery, the lender said on Thursday.

"To further support achievement of the operation's development objectives, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is considering parallel financing for the operation of the same amount using the same package of policy reforms agreed with the World Bank," the bank added in a statement.

