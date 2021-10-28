World Bank approves $360 mln loan for Egypt post-pandemic recovery
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-10-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 12:29 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The World Bank has approved a $360 million development policy financing (DPF) loan to support Egypt's post-pandemic recovery, the lender said on Thursday.
"To further support achievement of the operation's development objectives, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is considering parallel financing for the operation of the same amount using the same package of policy reforms agreed with the World Bank," the bank added in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Bank
- The World Bank
- Egypt
- Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN, World Bank, IMF in need of urgent reforms: Finance Minister Sitharaman
Indian economy is recovering from COVID-19 crisis; says World Bank President
IMF chief Georgieva says data-rigging scandal won't hamper IMF-World Bank cooperation
Yellen calls for 'strong action' to boost data integrity at IMF, World Bank
IMF chief Georgieva says data-rigging scandal won't hamper IMF-World Bank cooperation