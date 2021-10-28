Adtech start-up Infomo Hires Alaham Anil Kumar as Country Director for India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Infomo Global Limited is pleased to announce the hiring of Alaham Anil Kumar as a Senior Vice President and the Country Director for India.

Anil is a seasoned Digital tech professional with core interest in Digital Transformation, AdTech and MarTech platform businesses. His expertise lies in digital partnerships and BD experience with over 24 years work experience in Media & Entertainment, Digital tech businesses in leadership positions including heading the APAC region.

Anil has consultative sales background in digital solutions consulting and he is adept in offering C-level executives, retailers, brands and digital transformation roadmaps with a customer centric focus covering all touch points to enhance engagement and conversions.

In his vast career spread across Asia PAC region, Anil has scaled and grown digital companies from idea stage to multimillion dollar valued companies.

Anil has a degree in Science from Bangalore, India, A Post Graduate degree in Management from IIM-Ahmedabad, India and Post graduate degree in Digital Transformation and platform business from MIT Sloan School of Business, USA.

In his role as the Country Director, Anil will be reporting to George Papadopoulos, President and Chief Business Officer of Infomo Global Limited.

Speaking about this recruitment, George Papadopoulos commented “Anil joins the Infomo family with substantial direct and rich media experience in Digital Marketing. India is an anchor segment for Infomo and in his leadership role within Infomo, Anil is ideally placed to deliver value to large publishers, agencies, and brands across India. Under his leadership, Infomo is keenly looking forward to invest more resources into India.” On the opportunity to join Infomo, Anil said “I am excited to be part of the Infomo team. Infomo will play a major role in performance marketing and as part of its leadership team responsible for business across India, I am keenly looking forward to adding value to all stakeholders within the performance marketing value chain in India.” Welcoming Anil to the Infomo family, Ananda Rao, Managing Director and CEO of Infomo Global Limited stated “Digital Marketing on a global basis is going through rapid disruption driven by privacy issues. We are looking forward to leveraging the capabilities of Anil as we develop innovative marketing solutions to assist buyers and sellers across India to leverage opportunities created by this disruptive transformation.” About Infomo Infomo is the first company in the world to create a comprehensive multi-channel customer engagement platform with built-in data management platform/customer data platform (DMP/CDP Hybrid) for performance marketing.

Infomo has a mission of reaching 500 million active users (with a publisher network to deliver 4bn pageviews per month) by June 2022 and is now advanced in that endeavor.

The hosted national Infomo national SaaS platform offering is available to large publishers, brands and agencies enabling closed ecosystem facilities for performance marketing driven by the same solution, same data, same measurements, and same processes with a transparent environment.

