Petcare startup Wiggles.in raises USD 5.5 mn

With the new infusion of funds, we will continue to invest in research and dial-up our offerings that will further add value to the pet care ecosystem. The founders have built the brand focused on trust, compassion, customer feedback and much needed innovation, Kabir Kochhar, a partner at Anthill Ventures, said.

28-10-2021
The petcare focused startup Wiggles.in on Thursday announced a USD 5.5 million (Rs 41.17 crore) fundraise in a round led by Anthill Ventures to expand its market share.

The pre-series A round also saw participation from Panthera Peak Ventures and several new and existing investors such as Varun Alagh of Mamaearth, Nikhil Bhandarkar of Ubiquity Capital, Nachikhet Deshpande of LTI, Siddharth Sikchi, Nitin Chandel (ex-Microsoft and Visa), Rahul Rathi of Sudarshan Chemicals, Abhay Amrite of IIFL Wealth.

The 2018-founded company has served over 30,000 'pet parents' till now rendering pet care services on food, treats, supplements, medicines, and, services such as dog boarding, vet on call, grooming, training, online vet consultations, behavioural and diet consultations.

The fresh infusion of funds will enable the brand to significantly increase its investment in research and development and expand its geographical footprint. ''With the new infusion of funds, we will continue to invest in research and dial-up our offerings that will further add value to the pet care ecosystem. Our ultimate goal is to ensure that pets live longer,'' its founder and chief executive Anushka Iyer said.

''Having tracked this space for some time, Wiggles really stood out for us. The founders have built the brand focused on trust, compassion, customer feedback and much needed innovation,'' Kabir Kochhar, a partner at Anthill Ventures, said.

