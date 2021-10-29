Left Menu

RBI board reviews economic situation

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 14:56 IST
RBI board reviews economic situation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Directors of the RBI on Friday reviewed the current domestic and global economic situation and challenges.

The board also deliberated upon possible measures for addressing the emerging challenges, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release.

The 591st meeting of the board was held under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das. His tenure as the Governor has been extended by three years up to December 2024.

''The board also congratulated the Governor on his reappointment,'' the central bank said.

According to the release, the board also discussed the working of sub-committees of the central board and activities of a few Central Office Departments, including the nationwide survey among bank customers regarding banks' grievance redress system and the functioning of the Ombudsman schemes.

Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, and T Rabi Sankar attended the meeting. Other directors on the board -- N Chandrasekaran, Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy, and Sachin Chaturvedi -- were also present.

Besides, Debasish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, and Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, attended the meeting.

Das was appointed the RBI's 25th Governor on December 11, 2018, for a period of three years after the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Urjit Patel.

He is the first RBI Governor to get an extension after the BJP-led government came to power in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021