IndiGo to start Ahmedabad-Ranchi flights from Nov 10

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 17:29 IST
IndiGo will start service on the Ahmedabad-Ranchi route from November 10 onwards, the airline said on Saturday.

The Ahmedabad-Ranchi flight will operate four times a week, it said in a press statement.

The airline added that it started Ahmedabad-Jodhpur flights from November 1.

It has also started flights on the Bengaluru-Rajkot, Kolkata-Coimbatore, Delhi-Trivandrum, and the Dibrugarh-Dimapur routes from November 2.

IndiGo is India's largest airline. It carried 22.66 lakh, domestic passengers, in September, a 57.5 percent share of the total domestic market.

