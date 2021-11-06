IndiGo to start Ahmedabad-Ranchi flights from Nov 10
- Country:
- India
IndiGo will start service on the Ahmedabad-Ranchi route from November 10 onwards, the airline said on Saturday.
The Ahmedabad-Ranchi flight will operate four times a week, it said in a press statement.
The airline added that it started Ahmedabad-Jodhpur flights from November 1.
It has also started flights on the Bengaluru-Rajkot, Kolkata-Coimbatore, Delhi-Trivandrum, and the Dibrugarh-Dimapur routes from November 2.
IndiGo is India's largest airline. It carried 22.66 lakh, domestic passengers, in September, a 57.5 percent share of the total domestic market.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmedabad
- Delhi-Trivandrum
- Dibrugarh-Dimapur
- Kolkata-Coimbatore
- India
ALSO READ
IPL: Ahmedabad, Lucknow will be new teams as CVC Capital Partners, RPSG make winning bids
Cricket-Indian Premier League unveils Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises
Guj: Over 2,000 people get COVID-19 vaccine at home in Ahmedabad
Cricket-Indian Premier League unveils Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises
Gujarat ATS busts illegal call centre in Ahmedabad; one held