TritonExec appoints Global Head of Executive RPO - Francis Padamadan

TritonExec continues its global expansion, adding new Partner Francis Padamadan located in the rapidly expanding APAC region as the Global head of Executive RPO.

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TritonExec, a global executive search firm specialising in fintech and professional services, is pleased to announce that Francis Padamadan has joined the firm as partner and global head of executive RPO Based in India, Francis comes to TritonExec with nearly two decades of experience in recruitment process outsourcing (RPO). His core specialties are people, operations, process improvement, talent solutions, and RPO.

At TritonExec, Francis will be responsible for managing relationships across the business' largest customer, as well as taking the firm's 'Exec RPO As A Service' offering to his network while growing the business throughout the rapidly expanding APAC region and globally.

Francis Padamadan commented: ''When I met with the leadership team at TritonExec and learned more about their unique service offering, I knew this was something I had to be a part of. Traditional executive search firms are very rigid in their commercial models and processes, and therefore don't have the capabilities to move downstream and deliver such a service, whilst RPO firms just don't have the competencies and knowledge to move upstream. 'Executive RPO As A Service' is the future of hiring, which enables companies to scale at pace. '' Jonathan Morris, TritonExec co-founder shared, ''We are extremely excited to welcome Francis to the TritonExec team. Our 'Exec RPO As A Service' offering, combined with Francis' experience of running large scale RPOs makes for a winning team. We knew it was critical to bring someone with Francis' expertise of large-scale operations and delivery to enable TritonExec to expand this service offering. He shared our vision to disrupt the traditional transactional nature of executive search, taking all best practices from RPO and exec search, and combining them with our processes and client experience.'' About TritonExec TritonExec is a global Executive Search Firm who specialize in Fintech and Professional Services. With offices in UK, US, and India, TritonExec provide executive search, multi hire programmes and executive level RPO services. Simply put, we enable growth.

