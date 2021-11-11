Left Menu

TKD container depot launches online application for scheduling cargo examination

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on Thursday launched an online application for scheduling of examination of cargo for traders at inland container depot Tuglakabad ICD TKD here.Customs at ICD Tuglakabad also inaugurated a Baggage Scanner, which will result in a non-intrusive examination of unaccompanied baggagepalletised import cargo while ensuring swifter clearances.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 20:37 IST
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on Thursday launched an online application for scheduling of examination of cargo for traders at inland container depot Tuglakabad (ICD TKD) here.

Customs at ICD Tuglakabad also inaugurated a Baggage Scanner, which will result in a non-intrusive examination of unaccompanied baggage/palletised import cargo while ensuring swifter clearances. This will also help Customs in targeted intervention to check smuggling, an official statement said. Besides, to improve the logistics efficiency of the industry, Customs clearance work will take place at the ICD on Sunday and all public holidays. This facility at ICD TKD is being implemented with effect from November 14, with work hours between 9:30 am to 6:00 pm. “As a major push in technology and digitalisation, Delhi Customs Zone took three important initiatives today,” the statement said. The online facility for scheduling examination of import cargo is expected to minimise the physical interface of trade with Customs and other stakeholders.

“It is a multi-stakeholder application where Customs, CONCOR, Customs brokers and importers on the same platform, having a shared view of scheduling examination of goods. This initiative will ensure the fullest transparency alongside convenience for trade and other stakeholders,” it added.

