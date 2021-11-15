BRIEF-Reserve Bank Of New Zealand Says Chief Economist And MPC Member Yuong Ha Departing After 25 Years
Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 05:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 05:34 IST
Reserve Bank of New Zealand:
* RBNZ CHIEF ECONOMIST AND MPC MEMBER YUONG HA DEPARTING AFTER 25 YEARS
* YUONG HA WILL DEPART AFTER FEB 2022 MONETARY POLICY STATEMENT Source text https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/news/2021/11/rbnz-chief-economist-and-mpc-member-departing-after-25-years Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement