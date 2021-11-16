Left Menu

German train attack on Nov. 6 may have had Islamist motive, say prosecutors

A knife attack on a train in Bavaria on Nov. 6 which left several people injured is being investigated as terrorism related, prosecutors in Munich said on Tuesday. An initial evaluation of social media accounts of the suspect, who was arrested at the time, showed that an Islamist motive for the crime could not be excluded, said the prosecutors, adding they were looking at all possibilities.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 15:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A knife attack on a train in Bavaria on Nov. 6 which left several people injured is being investigated as terrorism-related, prosecutors in Munich said on Tuesday.

An initial evaluation of social media accounts of the suspect, who was arrested at the time, showed that an Islamist motive for the crime could not be excluded, said the prosecutors, adding they were looking at all possibilities. A man had injured four people when he attacked passengers in the train from Passau to Hamburg with a knife. Some of the injuries were serious.

Initially, investigators had believed that the man had psychological problems. Prosecutors said experts are still assessing whether his condition means he has only diminished culpability due to his condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

